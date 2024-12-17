'AITA for cutting off my cousin because she's the reason my BF broke up with me?'

"AITAH for cutting off my cousin after finding out she was the reason my ex broke up with me?"

DeepThrrll says:

So, here’s the deal… I (F, 25) recently found out my cousin (L, 23) hooked up with my ex (J, 27) right before he broke up with me. I was absolutely devastated when we broke up. I had no idea why it was happening. J and I had been together for 3 years.

We talked about the future, marriage, kids, all of it. It felt perfect. So when he broke up with me out of nowhere, I was completely blindsided. He told me he just wasn’t “feeling it anymore” and needed some space, but I got no real explanation. He wouldn’t tell me what I’d done wrong, or if it was even my fault. He just shut me out.