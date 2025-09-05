'AITA for cutting off my fiancé’s siblings after they invited 'the other woman' to their birthday?'

Later, his sister sent him a long, venomous text saying she didn’t recognize him anymore, that she was disowning him, that I was a b!tch for “limiting his time with them,” and that he was weak for not “standing up to me.” That was the final straw. I told my fiancé I wanted nothing more to do with them, and he agreed.

Now: We’re no contact with his siblings, but we still have a wonderful relationship with his parents. Family events are incredibly awkward—his siblings are rude, mean, and act out whenever we cross paths. So—AITA for cutting them off completely after they repeatedly disrespected me, my fiancé, and our relationship?