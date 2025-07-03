'AITA for cutting off my little sister because she married my cousin?' + WEIRD UPDATE

Emma came up to Ottawa to visit me, my wife, and our two kids. I was thrilled to see her and introduce her to the family. The first few days were great. My kids adored her, and we had a wonderful time catching up.

That weekend, we had a big family gathering at my dad’s side cottage in the valley — something we do every year. Since Emma was visiting, my dad’s side was more than happy to include her.

Everything went well on the first day and night. On the second day, Dan showed up — he couldn’t get the whole weekend off but came when he could. I was excited to introduce Emma and Dan, since they both feel like siblings to me.