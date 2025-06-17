'WIBTA for cutting off my mom and going no contact four months before my wedding?'

She's instilled self doubt in me by putting me down, telling me no one will love me like her. Keeping me from people who would be kind to me and love me when she couldn’t control them or the narrative.

I know this is narcissistic abuse. I mean, i literally learned her footsteps, how to read moods, tones and energy as a child because i never knew what version of her i was going to get.

I don’t want to be around her. I don’t want my daughter around somebody who treats me like this. I don’t want my daughter to grow up seeing me being treated this way and think it’s “okay” because they’re “family”. No matter their title.