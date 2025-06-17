'WIBTA for cutting off my mom and going no contact four months before my wedding?'

I plan on cutting my mother out my wedding and my life completely. She’s done terrible things to me. Made me feel crappy about myself my whole life. Constantly talks bad about me behind my back or even to my face and passes it off as a “joke."
One time i had been starving my self due to depression. I came out of my room and got a fun size snickers bar to get my sugar up. She looked at me and said “your butt is gonna twerk when you walk if you keep eating like that. You’re not gonna have that 20 year old figure forever.” It hurt.
She tries to make every occasion about her. At my daughter’s graduation party, she walked in right on time. Everyone else showed up early. The tables were separated. 3 tables together and then 2 tables together. It was not set up by us, the restaurant set it up like that. I have a history of being a waitress and i know that there are rules as to where you can and can’t have tables because of emergencies like fires.
So we didn’t move them. We set them up as they were and went on with everyone coming in. She pulled me outside saying i was being “mean” and “isolating her”. When i tried to explain that was not the case, she went into how I haven’t included her in the wedding, and now I’m doing “this” which “tells a lot”. I ended the conversation and went back inside to enjoy the rest of the brunch.
She always has something rude to say under the guise of being “honest”. My fiance threw me a surprise birthday party a few years back. My mother was overheard saying “you can tell I didn’t decorate this” and “I can’t believe THIS is what the fuss was about” as well as other rude comments. She was overheard by not only my fiances family, but also my friends.
A year back as of November this year, i moved out of her house. When i tried to let her see my daughter, my daughter came home saying that my mother had told her “I’m sorry your mommy made you leave me. It’s not my fault it’s your mommy’s fault.”
I don’t want my daughter to grow up with my mother in her ear feeding her negative thoughts and notations towards me due to my mother’s hatred for me. I don’t want mine and my daughter’s relationship being tainted or destroyed because my mother feels the need to bully me and isolate me.
I feel like I’m looking at losing my grandparents (her parents) and uncle and aunt over this. They always say that i need to forgive because she is my mother.. but im her daughter and that never mattered to her with how she’s treated me. When i cut her off temporarily after telling my daughter it was “my fault” that we moved, my grandparents told me it was bullsh!t.
They used my step dad’s recent passing as an excuse as to why i should forgive her because “you never know what might happen." The thing is, I come to her with issues about her behavior, how I’ve heard what she says and she never apologizes. The only time an apology has been given was when she knew she was losing control or if she wanted something.
She constantly will turn it around and call everybody liars, say that I’m spiteful or spin her story to people first so then they don’t get the real story and already have her version in their heads.
When planning my wedding she showed me a $15,000 venue. I told her “no, i don’t want to put that burden on all of the parents including you”. She went into a rant about how she raised me and that’s she won’t be paying for anything because it’s my dad’s “turn to step up”. I stopped including her in the planning after that. I didn’t want to be yelled at like that when it’s supposed to be a happy time.
On another day, i was at my grandparents house for my nanas birthday. My nana asked me all about the wedding, what i wanted, what dresses i liked, etc. so i began showing her and talking to her about it. My mother came out of a back room screaming about how i couldn’t save money and this and that.
Berating me and making me feel sh!tty. I ended up hiding in my grandparents room and crying. She has made involving her in any aspect of the wedding a stressful and difficult time. So i decided to not include her at all. She only offered to take care of catering. She was going to have a friend do it so she doesn’t have to pay actual prices.
Most recently, my mother in law asked my mom if she was planning my bridal shower. My mother snapped at my mother in law. My mother then texted me asking if i wanted her to plan it and that’s i haven’t included her in anything. That i never even sent her the guest count, what foods we wanted or anything for the catering ( i did and i have screenshots).
I explained how i don’t want to include her because i want to enjoy this process and my wedding. I also apologized and owned up to my wrong doings in recent years. I was respectful and not rude.
She came back saying i was a pos mom, calling me a liar that I’m a terrible person and if i hadn’t have done this she wouldn’t have done that. I ended up not responding to her. I didn’t have anything left to say and i still don’t.
Her “love” is not love. It’s control. I was not a bad child but she would always and still paints me as a horrible, manipulative and selfish person/child. I didn’t lie unless i feared her being irate with me. I hid things out of fear of being belittled and publicly punished for a mistake or something i didn’t know was wrong. I never felt safe with her. Nothing ive ever told her has been a secret.
She has never chose to protect me over getting attention for how i disappointed her. She only sings my praises on Facebook or Instagram or when it gets her attention for being a “great and loving mother”. But to my face, she’s always got something negative to say. Shes always got something about me or people i love that she tries to pick apart.
She has tried to ruin my relationship with multiple people, she will tell me that she is the only one i can trust because they “tell her things” or they “don’t want to be around me."
When i went to therapy as a child (around 8 years old), she would go in with the therapist after my session and the therapist would tell her everything i said. Then, i would be screamed at on the way home for “lying” and being “manipulative”. I would be grounded for talking in what i thought was a safe space. This has lead to me still not trusting a therapist in my mid twenty’s.
She's instilled self doubt in me by putting me down, telling me no one will love me like her. Keeping me from people who would be kind to me and love me when she couldn’t control them or the narrative.
I know this is narcissistic abuse. I mean, i literally learned her footsteps, how to read moods, tones and energy as a child because i never knew what version of her i was going to get.
I don’t want to be around her. I don’t want my daughter around somebody who treats me like this. I don’t want my daughter to grow up seeing me being treated this way and think it’s “okay” because they’re “family”. No matter their title.
I just need help on how to navigate this. I don’t only not want her at my wedding, i want her out of my life as well as my fiance and my daughters lives. I feel peace when I’m not around her, when i don’t talk to her and when she has nothing to do with my life. It is when she is around or i know i'm going to see her that i start having panic attacks, my stomach turns into a knot.
I feel zero peace with her, zero ability to be myself and zero ability to show any happiness in fear that she will find anything she can say or do to redirect the spotlight/attention to her no matter how it affects me. Most everything I’ve listed has only happened within the past year and the things from my childhood, those are all i can remember bc i blocked most everything else out.
So, my question is, WIBTAH for cutting her off and going No Contact 4 months before my wedding?
Maleficent_Pay_4154 said:
Please for your sake and your childs cut this woman off
WhoKnows1973 said:
YWNBTA. You sound like you are making a very wise decision. Be aware that you may also need to cut off your family members who want you to allow her to abuse you.
ColaPepsi2712 said:
Oh, honey. I'm so sorry. I don't agree with people cutting others out of their lives willie-nillie, but sometimes you just have to. For your sake. NTA. If others can't understand your point of view, then sadly, you need to turn your back on them too. Focus your energy and emotions on with your child and chosen family, and make yourself the happy, positive person you deserve to be.
D_Mom said:
Please read the “don’t rock the boat” post. I didn’t write it but it is absolutely amazing. You are being asked to keep the boat steady by her and her flying monkeys, time to chuck them all overboard.
OP responded:
This healed me. I felt every word of it. Thank you for sharing
Anxious_Article_2680 said:
Protect your inner peace and cut her off. No one wants that toxicity at the wedding.
CapIcy5838 said:
You absolutely should cut her off. Expect to have to cut out other family members, too. Be at peace with that. It is NOT your job to set yourself on fire to keep others warm. The only reason the others will be upset is because they know that with her chosen target gone, they will now be in the crossfire for her malignant narcissism. They just don't want to have to go back to being her targets again.
Because I am sure they were just that before you came along. So take your peace. The other members of your family might come along later. If not, that is ok, too. You now have your chosen family, and they need to be protected.