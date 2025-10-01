'AITA after cutting off my sister after how she behaved during my wedding weekend?'

Cat tried to stir things up by asking guests if they were “uncomfortable” with the bride sitting downstairs (it was cooler down there in her heavy dress), and repeatedly reminded the bride that their family was “broken.”

At one point, when asked to stop, Cat even brought up how their father had paid for Cat’s child’s funeral previously but “couldn’t be bothered to show up for the bride on her special day.”

This really upset the bride because not only was she being reminded of how her only family had repeatedly dropped her, she also had to sit there and be ignored on her own wedding day by her own bridesmaid that she had gone out of her way to help.