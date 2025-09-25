'AITA for cutting off my sister at her wedding after what she did?'

So the next morning I do my best to keep my mouth shut and take pics for her (her photographer wouldn’t be there for everyone’s make up and hair so she asked me to bring my camera and take pics for her since I do photography too). Every thing goes okay besides some snarky comments but that’s normal from her.

Then we get to the reception and the dj comes on and says “clear the dance floor the bide and groom have something they would like to show us”. To all of our shock they start giving each other NSFW choreographed lap dances. I’m just trying to get my kids to the back of the room and my grandparents took them out of there.