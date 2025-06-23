'AITA for cutting off my sister for her behavior after my kids' father passed away?'

Guys, I’m not sensitive. I never have been. I have only EVER heard my mother or Regina refer to me as sensitive. My father never got involved.

Anyways, my lovely mother called me shortly after I blocked Regina. She tells me she is disappointed in me, that I know Regina can be harsh and self-centered, so I should just brush it off and forgive her. She told me that Regina was right, that I was “better off without Mark and his @buse."

WHAT? I was so dumbfounded by this statement that I was speechless, literally. Mark was my best friend for over 20 years. He was the nicest person in my life, my absolute best friend, and treated me like a queen. I have zero idea where she got the notion that he was anything other than ideal.