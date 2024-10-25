'AITA for cutting off my parents after they ruined my graduation day?' UPDATED

The trip back home is a nightmare. They insult me all the time, I look ridiculous, my friends are ridiculous, I am ungrateful, they were left alone all day. And don't I dare to leave them alone to go clubbing! By the time we get home I am in tears, so I just lock myself in my bedroom and I call my bf to tell him I cannot join them.

The next day I brought my parents to the train station and I told them that I was going NC with them since they care so little about me that they decided to ruin the most important day of my life. Then I just left as they yelled at me. Later I got angry texts from my parents and other family members, calling me the AH and worse. I just blocked all the numbers.