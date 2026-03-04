'AITA for cutting off my sister financially after finding out her unemployed boyfriend is benefiting from my money?' UPDATED

But a week ago, her friend called me and told me my sister was at her place and she needed me. She gave me a rundown of what had happened. My sister and Jake broke up after weeks of arguments over Jake's spending habits and the fact that he still didn't have a job. She found out he'd lied about applying to a few jobs and confronted him about it. During their fight, he was physical with her.

I would like to say this is the point she came back to her senses but that's not what happened. She allowed him to sweet talk and guilt trip her. Until she returned from work to find him trying to sneak another woman out of the apartment. When she confronted him, he got aggressive towards her again and she finally told him to get out.