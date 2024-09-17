'AITA for cutting off my sister after she called out my husband for a 10-year-old affair?'

About three sessions in, we discovered that both of us were more complicated than we had realized. There was something deeply broken in my partner that he didn’t even know about at the time. I won’t say too much about it, but we uncovered the root cause of his behavior, which involved trauma from his past.

He started therapy himself, and my therapist referred us to a couples counselor. We went through a lot of therapy. At one point, our individual sessions weren’t even about our relationship anymore, but about ourselves. We stayed separated during this time. Luckily, we had space—we lived in a rented house where we each had our own room.