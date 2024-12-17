'AITA for cutting off my sister and telling her she’s no longer welcome in my house after threatening to sue me?' + UPDATE

"AITA for cutting off my sister and telling her she’s no longer welcome in my house after threatening to sue me?"

So I (26F) have a "sister" (31f) let's Call her Jane. Jane is not my bio sister but we grew up in the same household. For as long as a can remember Jane has had this victim mentality. Mom died when she was young, dad was never in the picture but my mom her aunt/god mother took her in. She lived with us for 13 years before she got married and moved to Idaho with her husband.

We never had the best relationship growing up but I assumed it was just "sibling" rivalry and we would grow out of it like me and my baby sister (25f) my mom passed away in 2020 and Jane thought it was only right that she inherit my mom's engagement ring even after declaring at the funeral that my mom was not her mom just a women who helped raise her.