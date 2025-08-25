'AITA for cutting off the electricity to the house my ex still lives in after 18+ months?' UPDATED

I (30F) was with my ex (32M) for years. I supported him through college, stood by him while he prepared for the police board exam, and we stayed together until he finally passed. We broke up 18 months ago, but he’s still living in my house. For context: the deed of sale is in my name only.
I bought and worked hard for all the properties I own. Meanwhile, he always used his paycheck on himself or his family. 8 times out of 10 he would ask for my help because, as he put it, my paycheck was “bigger.”
When we broke up, I told him he could stay temporarily, but the deal was that once he got a new girlfriend, he needed to leave. I didn’t want another girl in my home. I also work overseas, so I’m not even physically there.
Well, guess what? Not only is he still there, but now his brother and his brother’s girlfriend are living there too. They’ve basically turned my house into a boarding house without my permission. 🙃
So I went the legal route and filed ejectment and unlawful detainer. If the case pushes through, it could affect his job as a police officer, maybe even get him suspended or removed. Instead of moving out, he’s now demanding ₱300,000 claiming his “work loans” were invested in the house.
This is a blatant lie—he never put a cent into my property. I even supported his family for years, and now his new girlfriend is posting vacations and gifts like she’s living a luxury life off of him.
So yesterday, I snapped and decided to play evil. I cut off the electricity to the house (it’s under my name). Now, he and his freeloading crew are furious, saying this is “wrongful ejection” under Philippine law and threatening to countersue me.
But I’ve already served them official papers for the case anyway. So, AITA for cutting off the electricity to push him out when I’ve already given him 18 months, free housing, and legal papers?
FORGOT TO MENTION: Oh and let’s not forget… I KNOW they’re stalking me. Every post? Viewed. Marked as “Non-Follower.” 🤣 Like sis, imagine hating me but still tuning in like it’s Netflix.
And the best part? The new girl’s entire family is popping up in my “Suggested Friends.” You only show up there if you’re lurking CONSTANTLY. Lmao. Rent-free doesn’t even cover it — I own the deed to their free time too. 🫶🔥
Cordial_Cilantro said:
As someone who also did something to an ex after we split (not my proudest moment but it needed to be done), you are NOT the AH! He continuously took advantage of you. Sounds like karma is most definitely a bitch. Again, NTA! Keep us updated on the court case!
Baby_79 said:
Definitely NTA!!! I've been in a similar situation with my ex, and omfg. Watching the Karma being served is the greatest thing ever. Update please!
CivMom said:
I am trying to imagine him explaining to the court that he's mad that the power got cut off because he wasn't paying the bill for the house he's living in rent free. That's going to go over well.
And Ank51974 said:
Definitely NTA, you rock, 🤘
🚨 UPDATE 🚨 Case? Filed. Court day? Loading.
And guess what—plot twist! His sister (yes, the one I treated like family because I actually have a heart) reached out. Turns out Mr. “Ungrateful” is now in an abusive relationship. 🤦♀️ The girl literally threw hands at him at a family gathering. Why? Because they were arguing… about me. HA! My name living rent-free in their chaos. All hail the Queen, right? 👑🤣
Now the entire family can’t stand her. Me? IDGAF. I’m just over here sipping my tea, enjoying the view. ☕✨
Because honestly, the audacity… after I built this man up, helped him feel like “a man,” he really thought he could come for everything I’ve established? Boy, sit down. Your karma is already serving you a full course meal, and I’m just here for dessert. 😌
Dig in!