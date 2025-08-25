'AITA for cutting off the electricity to the house my ex still lives in after 18+ months?' UPDATED

"AITA for cutting off the electricity to the house my ex still lives in after 18+ months of freeloading?"

I (30F) was with my ex (32M) for years. I supported him through college, stood by him while he prepared for the police board exam, and we stayed together until he finally passed. We broke up 18 months ago, but he’s still living in my house. For context: the deed of sale is in my name only.

I bought and worked hard for all the properties I own. Meanwhile, he always used his paycheck on himself or his family. 8 times out of 10 he would ask for my help because, as he put it, my paycheck was “bigger.”

When we broke up, I told him he could stay temporarily, but the deal was that once he got a new girlfriend, he needed to leave. I didn’t want another girl in my home. I also work overseas, so I’m not even physically there.