'AITA for completely cutting my wife off from our finances because she wouldn’t stop ordering takeout?'

Careful_Credit_4645
I am 41 years old and male. My wife is 39 years old. My wife doesn’t work due to a minor disability. It’s not as if she cannot work, but she complains of discomfort and exhaustion all the time. The discussion over her working basically ended five years ago, and I have completely given up on the prospect of her ever having a job again.
Seeing as she doesn’t even come close to qualifying for disability and brings in no income, we currently live entirely off my salary. I do not mind financially supporting her, but my wife’s spending habits have gradually become more and more reckless.
It began with her ordering takeout twice a week, and then that escalated into three times a week, and now she’s ordering takeout nearly every day. This is all despite our fridge being stocked constantly. I do the shopping, and I make sure to even keep our freezer full of things she would only have to microwave.
Last month was a particularly heavy one for her. She spent $1,176 on delivery apps alone. We cannot afford this. There were several days that she ordered twice. I may have reacted harshly, but on Friday, I pulled money out of our savings, completely paid off the card, and then canceled it. I then removed all the money from our joint account and funneled it into my own account.
Apparently my wife learned this when she tried to order takeout. She tried to call the company who explained the card had been canceled. She texted me asking what had happened, and I responded that she was cut off.
Well, when I walked in the door that evening, my wife was lying on the floor dramatically saying that she had “low blood sugar.” I told her she could eat any of the food we have in our fridge or freezer. I also noticed that she took the garbage out, probably for the first time in a decade (I’m surprised she even knew where the outdoor bin was).
I can only assume she was disposing of the evidence of what she ate (as she was pretending to have not eaten), but I honestly don’t care enough to dig through the garbage to find it. She was furious at me all weekend. Was what I did over the top?
emo_bassist
NTA $1176 on takeout? Thats a half a months wages for me. No this needs to stop and the manipulation with the blood sugar thing is beyond over dramatic and the fact she took then garbage after years of not doing proves she knows what she is doing.
Busy-Persimmon-748
I’m wondering if it will save money long term to divorce her. Damn.
Mishy162
NTA. Wow your wife spent close to my food, fuel, entertainment, clothing etc budget for the month just on takeout. She needs to get a job, part time at a minimum. Why are you still married?
RemDC
“Now that I know you can manage the garbage, I’m leaving that task to you.” Never take out the garbage again. As to her tantrum? Yawn. If she wants takeout so badly, she can find a way to earn money to pay for it.
ERVetSurgeon
NTA. Why are you still with her? She is using you as her personal ATM.
reditteditred
She'll be calling it financial abuse soon. Your best bet is to lock her completely out of any funds, fight any divorce, and force her to sort her own life out. Let her go cold turkey, oh, and get some cold Turkey for the fridge. Why fight the divorce? Because she'll screw you through the court system.
Can't get undeserved alimony if you're not divorce. Also keep all records of grocery bills, that way you can prove it's not abuse. And take daily videos with timestamps showing the fridge stocked. Record as much evidence that it's not abuse, its laziness. Not just for the courts, but for when "friends " start accusing you of abuse.
Individual-Foxlike
It would have been better to have a proactive conversation, but you're still NTA. As someone with "minor disabilities", people like her disgust me. Is this really what you want to deal with for the next 30+ years?
Additional-Aioli-545
Nope! NTA. The most I would do for her is give her an allowance for her personal items ONLY. If she blows that on take out, well, sister, it sucks to be you.
AverageAndTolerable
I agree. An allowance would be much better, give her her own bank account and transfer into it each month/week, whatever. If she spends it on take-out so be it. At least then it won't be financial abuse.
dingdongcheeseball
NTA; I would hazard a guess she's eating takeout because she's bored, lonely and unfulfilled because she doesn't have a job to occupy her. I think I'd suggest if she wants take out she might have to get a job to pay for it. Or just get a voluntary job at least. Doing something to help people. Then maybe she'll realise that she could be contributing to your household and community rather than sitting around eating.
TheodoreIsaPsycho
NTA. Someone in the family needs to make sure the finances work so you don’t lose your residence or electricity/water, etc. It just feels like OP is missing the point here. The spending on takeout seems like a symptom of a larger problem.
She’s become a leech. She has no interest in a partnership with OP. OP is basically just her parent at this point, providing for her, shopping for her, monitoring her credit card use, and it sounds like she’s essentially regressed to the point of a snotty teenager.
I get OP loves her and wants to make it work, but she needs to do some work too, starting with therapy and a job. This is unreal, not to mention insanely unhealthy to be eating that much takeout.