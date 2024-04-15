Dad accused of 'betraying' kids; 'Your inheritance won't be what you expected.' AITA?

The beauty of it being your Will, is that it's your Will. They are your assets to divvy out how you see fit. Not everyone is going to like your decision!

Did you explain to your children how much of the home your wife has paid off? How much she contributes to your lives together? Because those details may give them a little more insight into your decision. However, from your post, it sounds like maybe it won't change from their past behavior. And that sucks too.

NTA, your children are being children and the immaturity is very apparent. It's YOUR Will, they do not have entitlement to your assets and how they divvy up. The same thing would be happening if their mother was alive, all assets would be distributed to the remaining spouse and nothing going to them.