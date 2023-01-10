Dad accused of playing 'favorites' because he doesn't let stepdaughters bully his own.

Who's your favorite child? This a question siblings will sometimes ask their parents. Sometimes the favorite is obvious, sometimes not so much, and other times, kids assume there's a favorite because of biological relations.

On a popular Reddit thread on the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, one dad gets accused of playing favorites simply because he won't let his daughter get bullied by his stepdaughters.

He writes:

My dad passed away two weeks ago. Myself, My wife 'Candace' my daughter (16) 'Shiloh' and her stepsisters (19) & (17) flew to my hometown to attend the funeral. After that, we got two hotel rooms (one for me and Candace, one for the girls).