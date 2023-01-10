Dad accused of playing 'favorites' because he doesn't let stepdaughters bully his own.

Who's your favorite child? This a question siblings will sometimes ask their parents. Sometimes the favorite is obvious, sometimes not so much, and other times, kids assume there's a favorite because of biological relations.
He writes:
My dad passed away two weeks ago. Myself, My wife 'Candace' my daughter (16) 'Shiloh' and her stepsisters (19) & (17) flew to my hometown to attend the funeral. After that, we got two hotel rooms (one for me and Candace, one for the girls).
While in the room, I got a call from Shiloh at 11 pm, crying and sounding like she was arguing with her stepsisters. I asked what the matter was, and she told me that her stepsisters insisted that she sleep on the floor (there was one large bed in the room, and there was enough space for all three girls to sleep on). I asked why and she said she didn't know.