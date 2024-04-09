Dad attacked by wife when he parents son differently than daughter. 'Is this that big a deal?!' AITA? UPDATED 2X

I’ve been working out at home instead of at the gym because of our current circumstances, and when my son came in while I was lifting weights in the family room, he showed an interest in it.

He was excited about the idea of having big muscles, and tried out some of the 5lb ones. Even though he mentioned being like She-Ra (from some new Netflix reboot, I think?), it was still progress in my eyes and it seemed like he was showing interest in masculine hobbies. I praised him and did the whole ”wow, you’re so strong!” thing in kid-talk to encourage him.

When his sisters walked in, the twin (7F) joined in. Like I said, they have the tendency to want to do what the other is doing so she expected the same kind of “wow, so strong!” stuff.