"AITA for calling my dad a bad father for refusing to financially support his kids?"

I 25M currently live alone. I have two younger siblings, 20NB (C) and 17M (J) who live with our dad. My dad (49) and his girlfriend are currently looking into buying a house together, and she has two teenage aged kids we all get along with well.

A few months ago I asked my dad and his gf about the possibility of me moving back in short term so I could save up money to pay off my car, and a balance in collections.

I specifically proposed it as, “Would you consider looking for a place that has a finished basement, mother-in-law suite, or even just an extra room that I would be able to rent from you short term so I can pay off debts and get my credit score up faster?” They said they would think about it and get back to me.