Dad bans 4 daughters from his wedding, 'they planned to spill red wine on my future wife.' AITA?

I'm a father to 4 daughters (Olivia, age 19, Christine, age 17, Eliza, age 15, and Aria, my youngest age 12) their mom and I divorced 6 years ago. Now I'm getting married to my fiancee Daniela soon. Daniela is the sweetest woman I'd ever met. She's kind, caring, and selfless. She loves my daughters a lot but my daughters at first did not accept her and it has caused so much tension.
Quite frankly, the girls at the beginning were outright aggressive toward her. They openly disliked her and fought against her in many ways, including, saying offensive things to her, and vandalizing some of her stuff.
There was so much struggle and I honestly did not think there would be a solution for it. I even contemplated breaking up with Daniela because I didn't want her to get any more affected by my what my daughters were doing.
Suddenly, things had shifted and my daughters had a change of heart. They made a collective decision to mend their relationship with Daniela and they became really nice and respectful toward her. It was strange, let me tell you, especially when my youngest daughter, Aria started clinging unto Daniela and spending most of the time with her.
Notice that this change took place a couple of months ago. I immediately got engaged to Daniela and we decided to get married at the end of next month (Oct). Everything was going pretty well, I busy with the wedding arrangements and stuff. I got a text message from my ex wife telling me that the girls were planning to spill red wine on Daniela's wedding dress at the wedding. I was shocked.
I asked how true this was and she said she heard them plan the whole thing. Moreover, my sister was in on it too and agreed to help them. I asked if she had any idea why but she did not respond. I was furious, and also very disappointed not knowing how I could even tell Daniela about it when Daniela is currently helping them pick dresses for the wedding and helping them pay as well.
It felt like an awful betrayal. I didn't know what to do I decided to just ban them from coming. I confronted the four of them and they denied at first. Then, Eliza confessed but said it was intended as a "prank" and that it was Christine's idea. Christine yelled at her and denied her involvement entirely.
The girls started yelling at each other then began crying when I told them they're not allowed at the wedding. Olivia said that I'd be ruining their relationship with Daniela if I don't let them attend on the most importantly day of her life. Christine promised they won't do it and suggested that I don't tell Daniela and just let them come to "preserve" the relationship and I decided to consider it.
Well, Yesterday, My ex wife sent a voice message telling me the girls lied and were still going to do it and warned me to be careful. This time I blew up and told them it was over and that they were banned from the wedding and that it was non negotiable. They tried to argue, deny, and beg but I refused to hear it.
I was feeling so much angry and hurt. They went to stay with their aunt after I berated her on the phone and she denied. I haven't told Daniela but my side of family knew and they oppossed my decision saying I'd turn this wedding into a joke if my girls are absent from it.
My father and mother said the girls are remorseful, and promised they won't do it but i don't trust them after what happened. My parents demanded that the girls be allowed to come and said that it will negatively affect my relationship with the girls because they said the girls won't forget I stooped them from being a part of a special event/memory. AITA for giving them another chance to attend after they lied?
Lau_wings said:
NTA but something is not adding up. I am not saying that your daughters are in the right when I say this, but children generally don't hate someone this much without reason. Obviously there are exceptions, but something doesn't smell right.
You and your wife have been divorced for 6 years, which I guess depending on where you are from (I don't bother to look through profiles) you were separated for at least a year before that, so lets call it 7 years which means your girls were 12, 10, 8 and 5 when you and your wife got divorced. The hatred your daughters have for Daniela seems to be extreme and without cause from your post.
Why did you and your wife get divorced? was it an amicable separation/are you on good terms now? I note that you do not mention how long you and Daniela have been together for, how long after the separation did you meet nor do you mention anything about her age etc, is it possible that they think that she was the reason for your divorce?
ElementalHelp said:
Four children and your sister all adamantly opposed to your fiance? There's absolutely something missing from your post. Was she your affair partner? Has she treated them like garbage when you're not around? This doesn't just happen organically. Your lack of curiosity about this is astonishing. ESH.
dncrmom said:
NTA instead of banning your daughters call the venue & tell them absolutely no red wine or grenadine should be served. Just have white & sparkling white wine. I would also suggest family therapy before you get married.
susanbarron33 said:
NTA they are old enough to know how horrible that is. Good thing you are on good terms with your ex.
ClamatoDiver said:
I gotta give credit to the ex wife for giving the heads up on the plans the kids had. That was very decent. NTA.
camkats said:
ESH there is obviously more going on here than just them wanting to spill wine. Why does no one in the family like your fiancée? You need to get to the bottom of the issue here - and you need to tell your fiancée the truth. I think she should run far far away! Do not move forward with this wedding.