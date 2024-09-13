Dad bans 4 daughters from his wedding, 'they planned to spill red wine on my future wife.' AITA?

NTA but something is not adding up. I am not saying that your daughters are in the right when I say this, but children generally don't hate someone this much without reason. Obviously there are exceptions, but something doesn't smell right.

You and your wife have been divorced for 6 years, which I guess depending on where you are from (I don't bother to look through profiles) you were separated for at least a year before that, so lets call it 7 years which means your girls were 12, 10, 8 and 5 when you and your wife got divorced. The hatred your daughters have for Daniela seems to be extreme and without cause from your post.