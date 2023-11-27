Divorced dad bans daughter's pet rat from home because of girlfriend's rodent phobia. AITA?

My gf and I moved in together about 3 weeks ago and the rat showed up about 10 days ago. I know this now because I have tried to text my daughter about other suggestions like a second rat, a dog etc. She has made up her mind. It is her or my gf in the apartment.

My son told me all of this. He said that my ex wife and my daughter have been bashing my gf and calling her home wrecker. Anyway my daughter can live with her mother for the time being because “legally speaking” children here can decide which parent they want to live with at her age.

The plot twist is that my son expressed desire to move in permanently with me instead and I guess that it is because of all the drama. My son hates conflicts and confrontations.