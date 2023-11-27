Divorced dad bans daughter's pet rat from home because of girlfriend's rodent phobia. AITA?

My (m45) girlfriend (f45) of 2 years and I have moved in together. Everything is great and she gets along very well with my children. At least with my son. I share custody of my two children (m16 and f15) with my ex wife (f40). There is one problem.
My gf has phobia for mice, rats, squirrels, in other words rodents. This is something we all know and people laugh about it but it is a serious issue for my gf who can’t even see a picture without hyperventilating.
My daughter got a rat as a present when she turned 15. She brought it home and my gf freaked out and she apparently left the apartment without even noticing that she didn’t have her shoes or coat on. I got upset with my daughter because she knows my gf’s fear. I told her that she should leave her pet at her mother’s house from now on when she comes here.
My daughter got upset and started yelling that my gf is being ridiculous and me too. Her rat wasn’t the problem so it shouldn’t have to be kept at her mom’s and that my gf should move out since she’s the one who has the problem with the rat not the rat with her.
I told her that we are family and family makes compromises. Now she is saying if her rat isn’t welcome then neither is she and she’s planning to stay with her mom until her rat is allowed or my gf moved out. My ex wife called me to tell me that I’m the AH for choosing my gf. I told her she was the ah for getting my daughter this present. AITAH?
Yeah, well like many here anticipated...this whole rat thing was planned on purpose and I have to say it makes sense since I never once had the impression that my daughter even liked rats. I was surprised at the birthday party.
My gf and I moved in together about 3 weeks ago and the rat showed up about 10 days ago. I know this now because I have tried to text my daughter about other suggestions like a second rat, a dog etc. She has made up her mind. It is her or my gf in the apartment.
My son told me all of this. He said that my ex wife and my daughter have been bashing my gf and calling her home wrecker. Anyway my daughter can live with her mother for the time being because “legally speaking” children here can decide which parent they want to live with at her age.
The plot twist is that my son expressed desire to move in permanently with me instead and I guess that it is because of all the drama. My son hates conflicts and confrontations.
Of course ex wife is now bombarding my phone because she will be believing that I have put my son up to this because my son said that he will start packing a bigger bag today if I agreed to him moving in permanently (he talked about visiting her instead of living there) and I agreed.
This is escalating very fast and I don’t seem to have found the breaks to stop the madness. My suggestions made things worse. Thank you for listening. If any 40+ divorced parents have any advice on how to resolve this issue I am all ears.
If it is relevant in any way, I didn’t leave my ex, she did. One day she sat me down without forewarning and told me she wasn’t happy anymore and wanted a divorce. Everything went fast afterwards and we were divorced 6 months later.
It was never an affair or anything but I think she liked someone but it didn’t work. After a few months she said she regretted it and wanted to reconcile but I didn’t feel right about it and one thing was her finality in her decision but most importantly I wasn’t in love with her anymore.
So she suggested us dating again. We were supposed to keep that a secret in case the spark didn’t reignite and we would have built up hope in our kids for nothing but she probably told them anyway.
I started dating my now girlfriend around the same time and I fell in love with her. I ended things with my ex. The odd thing is that she cordially accepted my decision. But apparently she hasn’t and I’m reaping what we sowed now.
God it felt good to vent about it here. Thanks again, and again, any 40+ divorced parents who would want to talk, hit me up. Absolutely not interested in input from a 20 year old with no experience of parenting.
shishi-pc said:
Do right by the rat and get it a buddy because they are extremely social animals and will get really depressed and sad if they are alone. I had two pet rats that spent all their time together and they were so cute and lovable. If they have a companion, then they can be left alone without human interaction and be just fine.
sneaky_swiper said:
NTA but in the eyes of your daughter, logical or not, you've chosen your gf over her, not the rat. If I were in your shoes I would suggest that your girlfriend seek therapy for her phobia and present this to your daughter.
She can't bring the rat, but you and your gf understand how important the animal is to her and are taking steps that foster a comfortable space for everyone. Doesn't matter if she ever gets over her fear enough to let a rat in her house, I think just knowing that you take your daughter's feelings seriously and there is effort being put in will go a long way.
Capable-Flight4966 said:
Unless your daughter had a well known, longstanding love for rodents before she knew your girlfriend's phobia then my guess is she chose that particular pet on purpose. Either way you're NTA, but if I'm right she definitely is acting like one.
Civil-Piglet-6714 said:
Nta, especially since your ex only got her the rat because she knew about the fear.
GadgetusAddicti said:
NTA. Your ex shouldn’t be purchasing pets that need to be brought to your house without you being part of that decision process. From what others are saying, it sounds like she didn’t do any research about what’s needed to properly care for a rat on top of it all.
heathelee73 said:
NTA. Not at all. I don't know why your daughter needs to bring her pet between homes. I never took mine & my stepson doesn't take his. It's unnecessary stress on the animal. All pets are a 2 yes, 1 no situations. Your ex got the rat for your daughter, the rat stays at her home. You were clear about that when you saw it at the party the first time.