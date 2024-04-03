Dad boycotts daughter's wedding because she wants her stepdad to walk her down the aisle. AITA?

gooser_name said:

YTA. The state of your relationship is not her fault. It's not her fault you separated, it's not her fault you only saw her every other weekend, and it's not her fault there was a third parental figure in her life. It may not be your fault either, but you're her parent, you sort of have to support her relationship to her other parental figures (as long as they're not actually bad).

I get that this is really hard for you, that there is jealousy, and I'm sorry you learned about this through your sister. But Kay was probably procrastinating precisely because she was worried you would react like this. Likely because she actually cares about you.