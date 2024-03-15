Dad breaks the news to his son, 'I know your GF's child's real father. You're not gonna like it.' AITA? SHOCKING UPDATES.

deeptowel writes:

How many times has your son introduced a gf to his parents in the past? Does he regularly have gfs and get them easy or are they few and far between? The answer to this gives insight to how he's really taking things.

Just a heads up, if you end up rekindling a relationship with this woman it will pretty much change the relationship you have with your son forever. And despite what all parties are saying at the moment there's a very high possibility she will try to restart the relationship.

Look at things from the sons perspective. He's mature enough to know his father isn't to blame. Emotions however aren't logical.



Being close to 30 there's a very good possibility he was looking to settle down with her and even fantasizing about adopting the kid one day.