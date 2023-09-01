Teen drops out of camping tradition after dad tries to bring his new stepbrother.

Significant_Cash5628 writes:
My dad and I have always done this overnight trip once a year where we go to my grandparents' cabin and hang out. This tradition started before I can even remember. There are photos of us there, just the two of us. Mom didn't come when she was alive, and we kept it up after she died. Last year, Dad married Sarah. Sarah has a son, Jake, who is 8, while I'm 15.
So Dad and I had planned our trip for this year, and then Jake asked if he could come along. Dad told Jake that this trip was just for me and him, and that we could do something else another time. Sarah said it wouldn't hurt to let Jake join, and since it was father/son time, he should be there since Dad is the other father figure Jake has.
So Dad said he could come and asked me to be okay with it. I told him I wasn't okay with it and that there are other activities Jake could join in on, but this trip had always been our thing. Sarah said I could let my "little brother" join.
I waited a few days, and the plans were still that Jake would come. So I told my Dad I wasn't going anymore and that I didn't want Jake to intrude on our special tradition, but since I had no say, I was taking myself out of the equation. Sarah overheard me saying this and said I couldn't back out because Jake wanted time with me as badly as he wanted time with Dad.
I told her I didn't want the cabin trip to include Jake, and it was never meant to include anyone else. She asked Dad if he was seriously going to let me decide to back out almost at the last minute. He said it wouldn't be any good if he had to force me to go.
The very next day, Dad decided to cancel the cabin trip. Jake was upset, and Sarah was furious with me. She said it was all my fault and called me a spoiled little brat. She said Jake wanted to join us, be included, and be seen as a part of the family, one of the boys, and that I had ruined it for him.
I told her that Jake already does other activities with Dad, like bowling once a month, and Dad helps him document bugs. He has his own things with Dad, and he joins us for other stuff. I argued that I should be allowed this one tradition that has been there for years and has always been just for me and Dad.
Sarah insisted that I was still being spiteful and hurting an 8-year-old. I should also add that Dad has told me we'll plan a trip just for us around Halloween because he knows I was right and that this tradition should be kept for just us.
New-Significance-24 says:
NTA (Not the A%#hole). While it's unfortunate that your stepbrother is upset, you are entirely within your rights not to want to go if he does. This has always been your special time with your dad, just the two of you. Is it technically a 'boys' trip? Perhaps, but I would say it's more of an 'OP and Dad trip.'
Children in blended families are entitled to one-on-one time with their parents, and step-siblings don't need to be invited to everything. Your stepmother should not be upset about your request, especially considering that your dad offered to plan something else later for all three of you to enjoy together.
ittle500HondaCBR says:
Sarah sounds more like a razor-tongued adolescent than a mother. Are you sure she's old enough to have an 8-year-old, or is Jake, in fact, her little brother?
OP, was your dad within earshot when she called you, checks notes, a spoiled little brat, spiteful, and someone who behaves poorly toward an 8-year-old? If not, have you told him about her comments? Because they were way over the line for someone who literally married a widower with a teenager just one year ago.
Anyway, NTA. Enjoy the October trip. In the future, make it your policy not to talk about treats or parties around people who aren't going to be invited to participate in them.
And do what you can to be nice to Jake because he's a helpless pawn in all of this... and he has a real piece of work for a mother. He's going to need you as a big brother in the future, for real.
CherrryTreeLane says:
NTA. I really hope for your sake your dad steps in with Sarah because if my husband spoke to my son (his stepson) that way, I’d lose my mind. As someone who lost a parent at a very young age.
I’d be very hurt and would’ve just pulled out of the whole thing as well. I hope you have a great trip in October and your dad deals with his gross selfish wife.
