Teen drops out of camping tradition after dad tries to bring his new stepbrother.

So Dad said he could come and asked me to be okay with it. I told him I wasn't okay with it and that there are other activities Jake could join in on, but this trip had always been our thing. Sarah said I could let my "little brother" join.

I waited a few days, and the plans were still that Jake would come. So I told my Dad I wasn't going anymore and that I didn't want Jake to intrude on our special tradition, but since I had no say, I was taking myself out of the equation. Sarah overheard me saying this and said I couldn't back out because Jake wanted time with me as badly as he wanted time with Dad.