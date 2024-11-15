'AITA for what I said to my dad who cheated on my mom?' UPDATED

"AITA for what I said to my dad who cheated on my mom?"

I used to be really close to my dad but then he cheated on my mom was I was 13 (well that’s when she found out) and got his mistress pregnant and left my mom and married her.

my mom still made me go over and see them because apparently he still loved me. so now my dad and i have a weird relationship where i can’t cut him off because he’s my dad but I don’t like his wife (she tries to have a relationship with me and wants my approval but have some respect and leave me alone?) and don’t really want anything to do with the kid but am still nice bc it’s not his fault his parents suck.