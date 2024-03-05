Dad 'curses out' ex-wife for calling daughter who recently shaved her head, 'too ugly.' AITA? UPDATED

You are rude and disrespectful to everyone you meet. I am so glad that I divorced your sorry a$s all those years ago. When she is an adult she’s not going to have anything to do with you and I can promise you that.” Her mother responded demanding an apology and calling me a disrespectful piece of sh$t. My daughter came to my house about an hour ago.

My daughter is currently staying here because she wants nothing to do with her mother. My daughter and I took a photo together. She wasn’t wearing her wig. I asked her if it was okay to post it. She said that it was okay. I posted the photo of us with the caption, “My beautiful daughter. I love you so much.