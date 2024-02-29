Dad goes behind daughter's back; tells son-in-law, 'Your wife isn't who you THINK she is.' AITA? MAJOR UPDATES.

You pressed your wife while drunk into divulging a secret your daughter had told her in confidence, knowing full well it was not your business. You have allowed your own past relationship trauma to guide your decision-making at your daughters expense.

You then inserted yourself into your daughters relationship and put your own feelings above either of theirs. You say it was for John, but it sounds like it was mostly because you would feel uncomfortable interacting with him.

When you spoke with your daughter, did you talk to her about what happened and have an open and empathetic conversation, did you take any time to find out why she did it or if it's something she would ever do again or why she never told him at the time?