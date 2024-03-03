Dad demands paternity test because 'science' says girl should look like him. AITA?

Amy is not upright refusing the test either, but when he brought it up she was extremely hurt by him insinuating that she would cheat on him. She has been with my brother for seven years, they had a seemingly great relationship up until this.

She is mostly hurt by the accusations and that her relationship is most likely never going to be the same. She told me that the last couple years now just feels like a lie, that he for the most part thought she was cheating.

Edit 2: Thanks again, i have tried reading everything both in the comments and messages.

The test will happen, I will update in the meantime if anything happens that is worth updating for, if not I will try my best to just update with the results when they are done. Thanks again for everything.