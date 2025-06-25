'35-year-old dad diagnosed with a terminal illness. How do I tell my 4 year old little girl?' UPDATED

Good bye internet. Good bye Monkey. I'll always love you.

Making an edit: I logged in this morning and am moved by your kind words. I hope the message he shared is taken to heart and you tell someone you love how much you care.

I've gotten PM's from several kind hearted people asking if there was a way to donate to help our daughter and, while appreciated, there's no need. She'll never be without.

Please, if you want to do something kind then donate your time at your local shelter to help those less fortunate feel like they are loved, or to any cancer research charity so we can stop this from happening to other families. We love you all and please let your hearts be open to nothing but love.

A little while later, the OP's ex-wife added a final message.