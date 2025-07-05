'AITA for telling my dad he did make a mistake when he remarried to give me and my sister a mom again?'

When my dad came to me he told me about his discussion with his friend's wife and how he couldn't get an answer out of my sister. He told me to tell him the wife of his friend had been wrong and he did the right thing, that his decision gave me and my sister a mom again.

Instead of that I told him the truth which is that it was a mistake because she was never our mom and we never needed him to be with someone else for that, that he had been enough for us.

He asked me what two young kids would do without a mom and I told him we had a dad. He was still involved in our day to day lives and care so what did he need her for if he didn't marry her for love?