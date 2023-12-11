Dad disagrees with wife's punishment for 5-year-old over soda, 'she is a pathological liar.' AITA?

NTA. Your wife did an awful thing: she made a new experience into a trap for a 5-year-old child. Look, your daughter wasn't lying. She was trying to decide what she thought about a new taste. She might have liked the sweetness, but not so sure what she thought about the carbonation.

So... great way to make her reluctant to try any new foods or drinks, mom. I applaud my daughter every time she tries something new and I don't press her to decide whether she likes it or not. New foods for young kids can take several tries before a kid likes it or ultimately decides they don't. Please bring this up to your wife. It's bad to create food anxiety with kids. Don't let her do this.