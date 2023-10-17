Dad doesn't 'appreciate' mother-in-law's input on daughter's Instagram selfies. AITA?

I let my mother in law know I am supportive of Jessica expressing herself, even in a bikini, and that I felt strongly that her hourglass figure shouldn't be held against her. I believe that just because others notice her body in a bikini doesn't mean she should feel guilty about it.

My daughter overheard this conversation (not my intent!) and gave me a huge hug afterward, thanking me. She told me she appreciated it, and that I should feel free to green light/red light her photos if I think they are "too much or too little" as she put it.

I said if she wanted to run photos by me before she posted them, I'd be happy to do so, although I wouldn't give her a "yes or no" - that's her call. She appreciated this.