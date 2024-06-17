Dad doesn't spend father's day with his son due to personal grief; wife says, 'You are 100% a deadbeat dad.' AITA? UPDATED 2X

When this dad feels like he's being judged too harshly be his wife on father's day, he asks the internet:

"AITA for not spending Father's day with my son?"

I (33M) lost my father at a young age. Ever since then, I spend Father's Day at his grave and visiting places that were important to him. My wife has always been supportive of this, but last year that changed.

Our son, 6 now, 5 then, wanted to attend this Father's Day festival with me. I told him that I already had plans, but he was welcome to join me and learn about his grandfather. Son didn't enjoy the day.

He was very bored at the gravesite, and I repeatedly had to direct him away from other graves. The long car rides were also a lot for him. I decided that this type of experience shouldn't be repeated again for him until he is older.