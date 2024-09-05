Dad escorted out of daughter's wedding; daughter finds post writes SCATHING response. AITA?

When she "quit" you, she excised you from her life and decided that, no, you don't need to know about her wedding or that she was engaged, or that she was in a relationship.

I doubt you ever even enquired about her, and she didn't bother to bring it up with you because you never actually seem interested in Ellie The Person. The fact that the rest of your children seem to be following in her footsteps is telling.

Most people want to have a relationship with their parents. If your kid wants very little to nothing to do with you, there's is most often a VERY good reason. This goes for anyone looking in on someone else they know's relationship (or lack thereof) with their parent/s or adult child.