Dad euthanizes daughter's emotional support pet; says, 'This is the best decision for our family.' AITA? 2 DISTURBING UPDATES.

I'm actually permanently physically disabled myself, and have owned a three legged cat, so this isn't about disability. If the vet is saying that the dog was very badly injured and the outcome is doubtful, I honestly would have made the same decision.

It is a very difficult decision; we get very emotionally attached. But deciding to hang on to a pet that is suffering horribly because we emotionally can't let go of its physical form is not merciful or kind. We only make its last days full of pain and fear.

I agree, the way it was handled was the problem here, not the decision itself. It would have been much better to have an emotionally sensitive conversation with the daughter explaining this, and allowing this to be an emotional learning experience, painful though it may be, for her. Help her work through this horrible reality; don't make it worse for her.