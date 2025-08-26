'AITA for making my dad face the consequences of cheating on my mom with his wife by telling her and his family?'

That was when my dad became super pissed off at me and he said I was evil and spiteful to destroy everyone's life like that. I asked him what would he call himself after talking trash about my mom for 12 years when he was the one who did her dirty.

He said he never ruined the lives of innocent kids who were getting grown people problems taken out on them. I said he actually did when he badmouthed my mom to me and put me in a bad place with that.

Anya said that it was so small compared to what their kids would go through because it was clear I was done with all of them as family and that meant the kids would lose so much more.