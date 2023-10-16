Dad feeds hungry toddler cereal at godson's gluten-free pizza party, 'I ruined his big day.' AITA?

"AITAH for feeding my son fruit loops at a gluten free party?"

My (2yo) son and I (25m) were invited to my godson's (7yo) birthday party. For the sake of the post let's call him Tim. Background information that is important to the story.

I wasn't always the godfather, it was supposed to be my godson's uncle/his father's brother who was my best friend, but he was suddenly diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and he was gone within a few months.

One of his wishes is that I would take over as Tim's godfather as he wasn't sure if he was even going to be alive by the time he was born. Long story short, I love my godson to death but I have 0 relation to his family, and we honestly have never gotten along great.