Dad gets into a fight over teen son's 'clothes-smell.' AITA? 'He is sensitive.'

He didn’t say much when he arrived and was still in his uniform. He hugged me, went to his room, and shut the door. I checked on him and he was just lying on the carpet in the dark. Eventually he told me Kristy sprayed strong scented spray through his entire closet, bed, and curtains because it "smelled like a locker room."

Leo is sensitive to smells and the clothes were so strong, he couldn't hold them to his face, let alone put them on. I obviously got him a change of clothes, and got him some food.

Then I called Kristy to ask what the heck was up. Leo has always had a thing about strong smells, I think its genetic or something, so my fault. Kristy said in the real world that some things are just going to smell.