Dad gets upset with random woman for refusing to teach his child about breastfeeding.

Parenting your children is usually a job for the adults in that child's life—parents, grandparents, aunts, and uncles, sometimes even close family friends. However, most parents abide by the laws of stranger danger. There is no expectation of strangers to do anything with your child besides be polite and leave them alone.
She writes:
My boyfriend has a special needs daughter. She's on the spectrum. One day, they were in a fast food place when a new baby started crying. The crying made his daughter cry. His daughter is nonverbal, developmentally delayed, and has sensory issues, including noise. Anyway, when his daughter started to cry, he went around the corner to where the crying was coming from.
A new mom was tucked in a corner, trying to nurse her new baby. He brought his daughter up to the woman and baby and said, 'See, the baby is fine,' but his daughter's crying got louder. He asked the already visibly stressed woman to explain why the baby was crying to his daughter and noted she was autistic. The woman was hesitant but explained the baby was just hungry.