Dad gives son $15,000 for his wedding knowing it 'would not go down well' with his daughter. AITA?

Problem is, my wife and I made too much money for her to get many grants or scholarships. I paid for my son's community college in full, but my daughter's college fund would basically only cover one year of tuition at the nice school and I'd be out of pocket a little for room and board as well for that year.

I told her that while I am so proud of her for getting into that school, I don't agree with her going to that school since we can’t afford it. She didn't accept any alternative such as going to a local school or going to a cheaper school in New York. She said that she was going irregardless, so I relented.