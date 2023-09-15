Dad gives vegan son animal products behind wife's back, 'he felt lonely.' AITA?

"AITA for giving my son non-vegan food behind my wife's back?"

I am (32M) and my wife is (33F.) We have been married for 8 years and have a 12 yo son together.

About 6 years ago, my wife decided to go vegan. She was sent the documentary Dominion by a vegan friend of hers and ever since has said nonvegan food is "revolting" and refuses to eat it.

After a long conversation I agreed to go vegetarian and be vegan in the house and around her, which she was happy with.

She also decided our son should be vegan, which after seeing a dietician I also agreed with. Things have been fine with this arrangement until a few months ago when I began finding wrappers from nonvegan candy and even burgers from McDonald's in my sons school bag which he had been buying with chore money.