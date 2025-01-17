'AITA for cutting off my dad after finding out he got remarried through a TikTok video?'

OP responded:

No she didn’t unfortunately! The money was just cash that we kept at home in the safe, so there was no way of actually providing a proof that he took that money and it was actually my mum that was saving it.

But also, she never wanted to dispute it as it was already stressful enough. I’m also not from the US, in Kazakhstan divorces are quick and easy if you have no assets to divide/dispute. He took everything he could: his car and all of the cash we kept at home, my mum kept the apartment as it was hers and whatever she had in her personal bank account and personal savings.