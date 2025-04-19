Young woman's bond with father fractured after he replicates their matching tattoo with new stepfamily. AITA? UPDATED 4X

Lastly, the hardest thing for me was finding out that they were moving to another state. His wife got a better paying job and he's going to start a business with a friend there. He told me that he will be very busy with all the moving, but will spend as much time with me as possible until he moves.

He also promised to visit me often after the move, which I don't think he'll be able to keep I guess he's really moving into a part of his life where i'm not in it, and there's not much I can do about it. Thank you all.

Update 2: Today my stepbrother replied to my story and we started talking. I told him about the latest things and he told me a lot of things I didn't know.