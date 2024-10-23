'AITA for not telling my dad he isn't getting the inheritance he's expecting?' UPDATED

"AITA for not telling my dad he isn't getting the inheritance he's expecting?"

My mother died when I was 16. My dad married another woman two years later. My grandparents, my dad's parents, HATE my stepmother. I really don't like her either. Even after my half-siblings were born, my grandparents never warmed up to her.

My grandparents are quite wealthy. My father has been banking on this inheritance for a while. He has even been not paying into his retirement because he's so sure that he will inherit the millions. I just found out on Saturday that I'm getting the majority of my grandparents estate. My father is getting a token amount of $50,000 so he can't dispute it.