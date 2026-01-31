'AITA for not caring that my dad was/is glad my mom's affair partner (and my bio father) died?'

But I didn't care then or now. I want nothing to do with that mess, and that includes my bio's other children who actually want to know me. There's never going to be a relationship and I have made that clear and I have shut down all ways of communication. I hardly ever talk to my mom these days either. What she did to me and to dad is worse than anything dad could've said to her.

I have tried to maintain a better relationship with cousins, aunts and uncles on my mom's side but that is getting increasingly difficult. They hate my dad for what he said and how he acted. The fact I don't hate my dad and the fact I'm fine with him being happy my bio father is dead is like some big surprise to them.