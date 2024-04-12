Dad is honest with kids about why he doesn't buy their half sibling anything, 'the kids were confused.' AITA?

The mother of my two children (10m and 9f) cheated on me during our marriage and became pregnant with another man's child. I learned this when I caught her with the man in question and after quizzing her, she admitted there was a strong chance he was the father of the baby she was pregnant with. I ended our marriage right there and took a DNA test when her youngest was born and she was not mine.

So in the divorce custody and support was only factored in for our two kids. I paid some child support because I made more than her but we had 50-50 custody time with the kids and I remained an involved dad. My ex lived with her youngest's father October of last year when he took off without a word and dipped from their lives. She has been in pursuit of child support ever since but he cannot be found and he quit the last known job he had, so she has been unsuccessful so far. This has led to her struggling and I buy more for the kids we share so they don't suffer because of the failed relationship with the affair partner.