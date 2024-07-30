Dad kicks 16-year-old son out after 'streak of bad behavior,' 'I can't take it anymore.' AITA?

"AITA for kicking my son out and making him live with my brother?"

My (16M) son has been having a streak of bad behavior the past 3 years that I (37M) just cannot handle anymore. For context last year he stole my credit card and spent upwards of $150 on Call of Duty without my permission.

Most recently he broke his TV in a fit of rage after being grounded and he took my car at night to hang out with his girlfriend. I can't take it anymore so I sent him to my older brother who is retired military. In hopes that he could straighten him out.

This was two months ago, he calls me sometimes and begs me to come home saying life is like hell over there. He claims my brother works him to death and he has no freedom. I told him that he has to deal with the consequences of his action and to deal with it.