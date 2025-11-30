"AITA for not accepting my dad lashing out at me because I didn't honor his late wife when I graduated?"

My dad's been a widower twice now. My mom died when I (18M) was 7 years old and it was hell for me. Mom had cancer and the last two years she was alive she was so sick and wasted away to nothing. I remember being so afraid of her at the very end and then feeling so guilty about it. Her death wrecked me.

My dad remarried when I was 10 and his wife was diagnosed with ALS three years ago. She died in January. Her death really devastated dad even more than my mom's did.

My half siblings were just turned 4 and almost 6 when she died and they were really broken too. But I wasn't close to her and didn't have my own grief when she died. My dad struggled for months.