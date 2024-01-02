Dad lies about baby's 'name' to critical family, trans sister felt 'connection' to fake name. AITA?

Skip forward to now, my wife is out of hospital and we've brought "Susan" (fake name for privacy but think something similar) home and my family came to visit that week. My parents were visibly relieved and gushed over the new baby and her "new" name.

My sister on the other hand pulled me aside and asked why we changed it. I explained the whole joke and that it was never a sincere choice and she got very agitated.

Apparently she had adopted the name for herself. I asked her why she would even do that and she told us she just felt a connection to the name when she heard us say it.