Dad asks if he's wrong to kick wife out for piercing his 14 year-old daughter's nose.

The whole "evil-stepmother" thing is just the stuff of fairytales, right?

Not according to Reddit user u/maysomledge. He is furious with his wife for piercing his 14-year-old daughter's nose without his or her mother's permission. So much so that he asked her to move out when he discovered she went behind his back with his kid.

Now, he's asking the internet, "AITA (Am I The A**hole) for my response to my wife giving my daughter a nose piercing?"

He writes:

I’m going to start off with the fact that my wife is my kid's stepmother, her mom is also horrified by what happened.

We both created a rule that my daughter CANNOT get nose piercings until 16 or older. This is what WE agreed to.