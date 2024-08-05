Dad makes major decision when it comes to daughter's therapy; 'She's blaming me for all her issues.' AITA?

When this man is concerned he made a bad parenting move, he asks the internet:

"AITA For Pulling My Daughter Out Of Therapy?"

So I (60M) have a daughter Hayley (22F) with Sheila (47F). When Hayley was 2, I split with Sheila to begin addiction recovery and then filed for full custody when Hayley was 5 after trying hard to work things out with Sheila without involving the law.

We had a lengthy court battle, I was awarded full custody, and Hayley came to live with me full time in a clean, healthy, safe environment when she was 8. I was her sole caretaker until she moved out for college.

Sheila continued to fight for more visitation, but due to her substance use and related activities, she was denied.