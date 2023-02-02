Entitled stepdad avoids chores by forcing step-daughter to do them while wife works.

Traditional gender norms dictate that women cook and clean while men work. Those norms are entirely outdated, and men who can't cook or clean are not ready for this modern world.
His wife writes:
My daughter is in her second year in college, and although she lives in the dorms, she comes home to study quietly during finals. My husband (not her bio dad) has changed jobs and works full-time from home. I go to work from the office every day, so they're in the house by themselves.
They've always gotten along fairly well. There's respect, understanding, and trust in each other's part. I don't know if there's love, but I can't push it. My Husband met my daughter too late to represent a father figure for her, and she never saw him like that, so he didn't push it.