Entitled stepdad avoids chores by forcing step-daughter to do them while wife works.

Traditional gender norms dictate that women cook and clean while men work. Those norms are entirely outdated, and men who can't cook or clean are not ready for this modern world.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, one man tries to get around cleaning by forcing his step-daughter to do it while his wife is at work.

His wife writes:

My daughter is in her second year in college, and although she lives in the dorms, she comes home to study quietly during finals. My husband (not her bio dad) has changed jobs and works full-time from home. I go to work from the office every day, so they're in the house by themselves.